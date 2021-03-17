Analysts Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.38 Million

Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $42.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $31.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $168.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $169.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $174.41 million, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,056. The company has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

