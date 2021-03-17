Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE CTT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

