Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Entegris reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 66.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $105.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

