Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

