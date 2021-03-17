Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce $153.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.42 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $163.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $532.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.67 million to $541.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $536.20 million, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $968.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $286,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,960 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,041. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in World Acceptance by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

