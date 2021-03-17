Analysts Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post sales of $128.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $130.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $133.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $518.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAC. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 445.57 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

