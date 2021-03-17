Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 29,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

