Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 18,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $59,200,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $50,894,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $22,440,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

