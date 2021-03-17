Analysts Expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post sales of $641.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $561.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.