Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.11. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

NYSE PJT opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

