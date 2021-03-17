Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Earnings of $6.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report earnings per share of $6.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $7.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $28.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $29.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $39.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 245 shares of company stock valued at $207,763 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,553.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,096.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.09. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $1,652.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

