Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,644. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 211.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.