Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

