Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $16.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

NYSE:WM traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. 3,778,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

