Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

LPI stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $471.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

