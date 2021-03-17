Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kinaxis (KXS)

Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$250.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$260.00 to C$190.00.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$170.00.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$250.00 to C$200.00.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$288.00 to C$200.00.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$241.00 to C$179.00.

Shares of KXS stock traded down C$2.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$149.37. 76,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 304.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$167.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.79. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$86.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

