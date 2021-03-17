Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $48.17

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ANCUF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.49. 11,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

