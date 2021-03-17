Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $3,929.12

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,929.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,499,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,543,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $114,912,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $43.87 on Wednesday, hitting $3,135.73. 3,108,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,187.24. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,745.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.