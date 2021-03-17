Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $283.08

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CACI International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.95. 5,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

