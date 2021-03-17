Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target at $23.00

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on XENT. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 219,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,492. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $680.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

