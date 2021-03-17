Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $178.09

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

