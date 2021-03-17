Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Meggitt (MEGGF)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS: MEGGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Meggitt had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/8/2021 – Meggitt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – Meggitt was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/5/2021 – Meggitt was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/5/2021 – Meggitt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2021 – Meggitt had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/4/2021 – Meggitt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Meggitt PLC has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

