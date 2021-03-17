Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rotork (ROR)

Rotork (LON: ROR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2021 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Rotork had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/21/2021 – Rotork had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

ROR stock opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.59. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

