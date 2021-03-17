Analyzing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Devon Energy pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80% Devon Energy -62.68% 2.38% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ARC Resources and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Devon Energy 0 2 18 1 2.95

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 62.00%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $20.02, indicating a potential downside of 14.83%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.80 -$20.80 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $6.22 billion 2.54 -$355.00 million $1.38 17.04

ARC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats ARC Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

