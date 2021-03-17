AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 7.2%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 884,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 624,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The company has a market cap of $566.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

