AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 7.1%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s share price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 600,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 626,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

The firm has a market cap of $606.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

