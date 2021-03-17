AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $34.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $7,157,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

