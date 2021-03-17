Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$35.47 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AND. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

