ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANPDY traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $146.70 and a one year high of $485.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.02.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

