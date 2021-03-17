Antero Midstream’s (AM) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

AM opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,759 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

