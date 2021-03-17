Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NYSE AR opened at $9.93 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

