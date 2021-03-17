API3 (API3) Market Cap Hits $90.20 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One API3 token can now be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00010999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $90.20 million and $28.47 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.35 or 0.00456491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00147560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00079052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.15 or 0.00584470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

