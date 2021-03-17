Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

