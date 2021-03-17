Apollo Investment Co. Declares None Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.