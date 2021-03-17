Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.5% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $182,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,617,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $878,118,000 after buying an additional 1,177,650 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,427,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,047,053,000 after buying an additional 626,512 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

