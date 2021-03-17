Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Update

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

AMTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of AMTI opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth $111,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

