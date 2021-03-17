Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,077. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on APRE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

