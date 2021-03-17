AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

