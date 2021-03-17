AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

AQB stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. On average, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

