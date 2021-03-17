Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,693. Aravive has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Aravive alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aravive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.