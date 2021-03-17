ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.26

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 525170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

