Archer Investment Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,091.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,194.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,187.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,689.24 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

