Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Arcosa by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcosa by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $10,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. G.Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE:ACA opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

