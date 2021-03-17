Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 5.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $52.19. 594,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,475,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.