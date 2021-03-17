Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.59 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $258.19 million and $49.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00236869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.71 or 0.04837872 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00057505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.