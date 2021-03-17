Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 11th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

