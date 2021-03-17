Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,262,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 11th total of 4,021,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

