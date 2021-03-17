Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Acquires 6,200 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

