Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.