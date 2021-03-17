Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

